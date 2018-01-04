04 Jan 2018 | 09.32 am

Tech startup investor NDRC is partnering with Enterprise Ireland to launch a new accelerator programme for digital companies in the south-east region.

The ‘NDRC at ArcLabs’ accelerator will offer up to 10 companies investment of €30,000 and a place on the three-month programme. Investors in the new accelerator include Suir Valley Ventures, Bank of Ireland, South East BIC and Local Enterprise Offices.

Organisers of the venture said that the selection of startups to participate in NDRC at ArcLabs will be finalised through a competitive process, designed to find and support digital companies with the best potential for growth and expansion on an international scale.

The 12-week programme commences on April 9 and the deadline for applications is February 11. NDRC will hold a series of information evenings in the south-east over the coming weeks to explain the accelerator’s setup.

‘NDRC at ArcLabs’ startups will receive €30,000 in capital investment, as well as participation on the programme, which is based in ArcLabs in WIT’s West Campus, Carriganore, Waterford.

NDRC CEO Ben Hurley (pictured) said that the south-east is a hotbed of activity in areas such as digital animation technology and software development. “AR, VR, travel tech and agri-tech [is] primed for future growth,” he added.