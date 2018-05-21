21 May 2018 | 12.59 pm

Nine startups have begun the NDRC’s ArcLabs accelerator programme in Waterford, as the early stage investor continues to roll out regional programmes.

The ArcLabs programme is backed by Enterprise Ireland, as well as Suir Valley Ventures, Bank of Ireland, South East BIC and Local Enterprise Offices in the south-east region.

The nine participating startups will receive membership and a place within ‘NDRC at ArcLabs’ for 100 days, where teams will be able to build and commercially validate their technologies by working with existing entrepreneurial networks and mentors.The startups selected for the ArcLabs programme are:

Property Bridges, an online marketplace for property finance

Herdsy, a tracking device that can be used on any animal and monitored by farmers

MatchDay, a live sports game that lets fans compete against each other in real time as they watch live sport

Sipario, booking and management platform for concert organisers

PaidAde, a digital invoicing and payment platform aimed at tradesmen

Kraken Analytics, conversion rate optimisation software aimed at e-commerce digital agencies

Referral.Works, a recruitment platform using crowdsourcing and data-driven referrals

BluCoup, a marketing platform that enables retailers to engage with consumers in real time as they shop

TurnedSee, a digital platform allowing hotels and venues to showcase their MICE offering in 360o technology.

ArcLabs in WIT is home to between 15 and 18 companies at any one time, accommodating more than 100 employees.

Photo: Principals from the nine ventures beginning the NDRC at ArcLabs accelerator programme (Pix: Patrick Browne/Brownes Photography)