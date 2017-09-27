NDRC And Bank of Ireland Team Up For Fintech Programme

27 Sep 2017 | 11.07 am

The National Digital Research Centre is launching a new, early stage, part-time fintech programme for professionals in the financial services sector, in collaboration with Bank of Ireland.

The programme will take place at the NDRC and is designed for individuals at the ideas stage who aren’t yet ready to take the full step of formally starting a business. With the support of expert advisors from the bank and from NDRC, as well as a panel of volunteers with specialist skills, individuals will have the opportunity to test their idea and assess potential.

The programme will take place over three weeks on Friday afternoons and Saturdays, starting early in November. Applications can be made on the NDRC website.

NDRC commercial director Gary Leyden said: “NDRC has a strong record in finding some great companies in the fintech sector, the money messaging app Plynk and trading performance firm Chasing Returns being good examples. However, despite having such a strong international financial services sector, we are not seeing enough fintech startup disruption emerging. NDRC believes Ireland needs to do more in this space, and this programme is a way to bring our tech industry and financial services industries closer together.

“Fintech is transforming how financial services are managed and delivered across multiple sectors. It’s an exciting space and moving fast, with new innovations emerging in areas such as how money is transferred, regulation and compliance, security and insurance, how credit risks are scored and in payments generally.

“With this programme we want to catch people who have deep domain knowledge of financial services, know the industry and may have ideas as to how technologies such as blockchain, data analytics and artificial intelligence can be leveraged to change it.”

Acceleration Support

Ideas with the most potential will be considered for investment and acceleration support by NDRC after the programme is completed.

Bank of Ireland’s head of innovation David Tighe added: “We’re delighted with the opportunity to continue our successful partnership with NDRC, who are established leaders in incubating and investing in promising startups, particularly in the fintech space. We believe our team can bring their significant expertise to bear for startup entrepreneurs in the fintech sector.

“Bank of Ireland has pioneered the development of spaces in branches which support start up fintech companies and entrepreneurs, with our ‘workbench spaces’ now open in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway. We also support fintech growth in StartLab, a startup incubator, also based in Galway, Dublin and New York and designed to incubate high potential startups to scale rapidly.

“Supporting early stage fintech in Ireland is pivotal to supporting business growth and we look forward to working with this new cohort of fintech innovators.”

Photo: Gary Leyden (left) and Dave Tighe, Head of Open Enterprise and Innovation at Bank of Ireland. (Pix: Shane O’Neill, SON Photographic)