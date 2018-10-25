Navy/Notre Dame Game Returning To Dublin

25 Oct 2018 | 11.18 am

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced a five-game plan which will see the return of American College Football to Ireland in August 2020.

The series kicks off with the return of the Navy vs Notre Dame fixture, which will take place on Saturday, 29 August 2020. Aer Lingus is title sponsor of the series at the Aviva Stadium. Other fixtures and teams will be announced in due-course.

The previous Navy vs Notre Dame fixture in the Aviva Stadium in 2012 attracted 35,000 fans who travelled from the US.

The Aer Lingus College Football Series will be organised by Irish American Events, a joint venture between Corporate.ie and Anthony Travel who have been involved in College Football games in Ireland previously.

The teams will compete each year for the Keough-Naughton College Football Perpetual Trophy, acknowledging the contribution to Irish-American society of Don Keough and Martin Naughton ( pictured, right, with Varadkar).

Packages for the game will go on sale from 25 October 2018 through the official corporate hospitality game partner Corporate.ie. Travel packages will also go on sale through Notre Dame’s official travel partner Anthony Travel in partnership with Abbey Group Ireland.

Pix: Inpho/Billy Stickland