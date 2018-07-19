Nationwide Local Expertise From FBD Insurance

19 Jul 2018 | 11.31 am

Sponsored Content

FBD Business Insurance With 34 local offices nationwide,experts are never too far away

For half a century, FBD Insurance has been protecting its customers for the things that matter the most, and when it comes to your business FBD knows you want expert cover from a local Irish insurance provider you can trust.

FBD Insurance was founded almost 50 years ago and is proud to be offering great value protection to all its customers. With this kind of industry experience, FBD has unrivalled knowledge of business enterprises. That’s why it can talk sincerely about its service as being the hallmark of the company’s success.

Expert Advice

Through its branch office network, FBD is uniquely positioned to provide expert advice to local business owners, as well as greater flexibility when it comes to tailoring policies to different business needs. At the end of July 2018, FBD Insurance will have 34 local offices located around the country, with the latest addition opening on Baggot Street in Dublin.

When it comes to protecting your business, FBD knows you want a local company you can trust. That is why it has local business insurance experts who will work with you to look after what’s important. Your local FBD business insurance expert will visit your premises and tailor your insurance policy to meet your needs.

This allows business owners to forge a strong and lasting relationship with their local insurance expert, and know that their FBD Insurance representative is always accessible and available whenever they need them.

What type of businesses does FBD Insurance cover?

FBD Insurance has a long and proven track record of protecting businesses. From the local family-run pub or shop to property owners and small-to-medium enterprises, FBD’s experts are on hand to assess your business and help arrange the correct cover for you.

Food – manufacturing and

distribution.

distribution. Retail and pubs.

Agri-businesses.

Trades (e.g. electricians and plumbers).

Restaurants and cafés.

Manufacturing, warehousing and

distribution.

distribution. Offices and doctors’ surgeries.

Commercial property owners.

Community groups.

What insurance covers does FBD Insurance provide?

FBD Business Insurance policies include the cover you need to ensure you are protected in the event of a claim. Cover options include:*

Property cover.

Theft.

Money cover.

Business interruption.

Employers liability.

Public liability.

Products liability.

Goods in transit.

Computer protection.

Commercial legal protection.

Why choose FBD Insurance?

FBD Insurance has skilled business insurance experts across the country who will call out and meet you to conduct an assessment of your insurance needs and provide tailor-made solutions. FBD Insurance’s expert claims handling services also ensure a swift, efficient and fair resolution to your claim.

How can you get in touch with FBD Insurance?

To book your free onsite assessment, please visit FBD at www.fbd.ie or phone 1890 617 617. One of FBD Insurance’s local insurance experts will arrange a time that suits you to call out and discuss your needs.

* Cover options may vary depending on your policy and business type. Terms, conditions and normal underwriting criteria apply. Please speak to your local FBD Insurance expert for more policy details.