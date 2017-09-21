Nationwide Events For National Women’s Enterprise Day

21 Sep 2017 | 10.19 am

National Women’s Enterprise Day will this year feature its biggest-ever programme of events across the country on Thursday 12 October next, with all 31 Local Enterprise Offices joining in to support female entrepreneurs.

The LEOs have enlisted the help of established female entrepreneurs to act as Local Ambassadors and share their success stories. Networking events with presentations by over 60 successful female entrepreneurs and business professionals will be held all over the country, from Cork to Donegal and from Mayo to Dublin.

The focus this year is on facilitating and encouraging access to new markets by women entrepreneurs. The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor reports that 27% of early-stage female entrepreneurs in Ireland expect to get more than a quarter of their revenues from overseas.

The LEOs have a range of supports that can help businesses to realise those expectations and the Enterprise Day events will feature ambassadors who have already successfully availed of some of those supports.

Philomena Poole, chief executive of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, commented: “We encourage female business owners and potential entrepreneurs to engage with their LEO to avail of the many supports. The increase in the number of new jobs created in 2016 was assisted by LEO targeted initiatives, such as the Enterprising Women’s Network. Female entrepreneurs can help to drive their businesses forward through mentoring and training, financial supports and other tools, all of which are available to them through the LEO network nationwide.”

This year’s ambassadors include Mary-Ann O’Brien of Lily O’Brien’s Chocolates; Ciara Clancy of Beats Medical; Chanelle McCoy of Chanelle Medical; fashion designer Heidi Higgins; Sammy Leslie of Castle Leslie Estate; Dr Xuemei Germaine of MicroGen; and Fionnuala Ardee of Kilruddery Estate Enterprises.

They’re joined by Frances McArdle of Height for Hire; Caitlin O’Connor of Accelerating Performance; Deirdre Fee of Medical Mobility; Irene Queally of Pip and Pear; Oonagh Monahan of Alpha Omega Consultants; Sinead Gillard of Jinny’s Bakery in Leitrim; and Margie Burns of Aviation Selection Consultants.

Other speakers will include Caroline Keeling of Keelings; Ramona Nicholas of Cara Pharmacy Group; Róisin Hogan of HIRO by Róisin; Sonya Lennon of Courtney Lennon; Niamh Sherwin Barry of Irish Fairy Door Company; Margaret O’Connor of Quigleys Bakery; and Deirdre McGlone of Harvey’s Point Hotel. Tickets for National Women’s Enterprise Day events can be booked through Local Enterprise Offices.

National Women’s Enterprise Day 2017 Events

LEO Event Featuring Carlow A dinner event organised by LEOs in Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel. Fashion tech entrepreneur Sonya Lennon Dr. Xuemei Germaine of MicroGen Biotech; Karen Keane of Bean & Goose; Maura Bell of the Irish National Heritage Park and Caroline Wafer of EASE. Cavan A LEO Cavan evening event over dinner at Hotel Kilmore. Frances McArdle of Height for Hire and Brenda Donohue, RTE TV & Radio Presenter. Cork A half-day event with lunch organised by LEOs in Cork North and West, Cork City, South Cork and Kerry at the Inchydoney Lodge and Spa Hotel in Clonakilty. Deirdre Fee of Medical Mobility; Fiona Gratzier of Unislim; Lorraine Higgins of Retail Excellence; Alina Ui Chaollai of Tayto Ireland and best-selling author, Attracta Burke. Donegal A LEO Donegal event in association with the Donegal Women in Business Network at Dillons Hotel, Main Street in Letterkenny. ‘Managing your Time and Money’ guest speakers. Dublin A day-long event organised by LEOs in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Fingal, Dublin City and South Dublin at the Leopardstown Pavilion. Special Guest: An Tánaiste and Minister For Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald T.D. Ciara Clancy of Beats Medical; Jeanne Mahony of Hope Beer; Sarah Kiely of Sadie’s Kitchen; Julie McLoughlin of Jano Design; Róisín Hogan of HIRO by Róisín; Samantha Kelly of The Tweeting Goddess; Rebeka Kahn of Rebeka Kahn Artwear; Celine Mullins of Adaptas Training; Ann Lanigan of Enterprise Ireland; Sue O’Neill of the Small Firms Association. Kildare A LEO Kildare full-day inspiring event with networking lunch and mentoring at Kildare Village in Kildare Town. Mary-Ann O’ Brien of Lily O’ Brien’s Chocolates, Karolynn MacHale of the Aria Boutique Naas and Lee-Ann McCarthy of Kildare Village. Laois A half-day event over lunch organised by LEOs in Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath at the Heritage Hotel, Killenard. Heidi Higgins – Fashion Designer; Ramona Nicholas of the Cara Group; Bernice Moran of The Be Sweet Company; Margaret Jeffares of Good Food Ireland and Carole Coleman of RTE. Leitrim A LEO Leitrim morning event at The Landmark Hotel in Carrick On Shannon. Moira Geary of The Recombobulator. Mayo An afternoon event organised by LEOs in Mayo, Galway and Roscommon at The Lodge at Ashford Castle in Cong. Caitlin O’Connor of Accelerating Performance and various speakers from the region, with Loretta Ni Ghabháin of Lorg Media as MC. Meath A half day event with lunch organised by LEOs in Meath and Louth at the City North Hotel and Conference Centre in Gormanston, Co. Meath. Caroline Keeling of Keelings; Niamh Sherwin Barry of Irish Fairy Door Company; Róisín Hogan of HIRO by Róisín; Margaret Robb of Sweet Little Babies; and Margie Burns of Aviation Selection Consultants. Monaghan A LEO Monaghan evening event with dinner at the Hillgrove Hotel on the Old Armagh Road. Sammy Leslie of Castle Leslie Estate, Victoria Mary Clarke and Lisa Marie Clinton of Avail Support. Sligo A LEO Sligo event at the Radisson Hotel in Ballincar. Oonagh Monaghan of Alpha Omega Consultants, Deirdre McGlone of Harvey’s Point Hotel and Ruth Daly of Sort-It Professional Training and Networking. Tipperary A day-long event organised by LEOs in Tipperary, Clare and Limerick at the Lakeside Hotel in Ballina. Lady Chanelle McCoy of Chanelle Medical; Celia Holman Lee of the Holman Lee Model Agency; Catherine Duffy of Northern Trust; Rita Guinan of LEO Tipperary; Orlaith Borthwick of the Action Plan for Jobs Mid-West; Margaret O’Connor of Quigleys Bakery; Tara-Lee Byrne of Wicked Wholefoods; Alison Banton of Brooke and Shoals; Stephanie Shine of Samco; Marion Murphy Cooney of Marion Murphy Cooney Designs; Aileen McGrath of One Little Studio; Ciana Campbell (MC) and Theresa Mulvihill (networking). Waterford A LEO Waterford evening event with dinner in Faithlegg House Hotel. Irene Queally of Pip and Pear; Terry Prone of the Communications Clinic; Linda Coyle, Grainne Walsh of Metalman Brewing; Sandra Whelan of Immersive VR Education; Deirdre Meaney of Wild Oats Soap; Yvonne Crotty of Willow and Wild; Beth-Ann Smith of The Lismore Food Company and Karen Tompkins. Wicklow A LEO Wicklow event with Afternoon Tea at Kilruddery House and Gardens in Bray. Fionnuala Ardee of Kilruddery Estate Enterprises Ltd.

Pic: Mark Stedman