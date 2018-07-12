National Project Awards Opens For Entries

12 Jul 2018 | 09.55 am

This year’s National Project Awards is now open for entries. The competition, which is organised by the Ireland Chapter of the Project Management Institute, will hold its finale in late November in Dublin.

The National Project Awards celebrate the country’s leading project managers and teams. This year will see the introduction of a new competition category solely for community organisations, called ‘Project Management for Social Good’.

Award winners in their respective categories will also have the opportunity to be considered for the PMI Global Project Management Awards. The awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors. The deadline for all nominations is 14 September 2018.

In 2018, there are eight categories open for entry: Professional of the Year; PMO of the Year; SME Project of the Year; Private Sector (non-SME) Project of the Year; Public Sector Project of the Year; and Project Management for Social Good (Corporate and Community).

The awards will include one honorary nomination for Distinguished Contribution to Project Management.

Last year’s winners in the competition included Pramerica, Three Ireland and Ervia. The winners for 2018 will be revealed at an awards ceremony on 29 November 2018 at the Dublin offices of headline sponsor PwC.

Photo: Féilim Harvey (left), PwC, Jackie Glynn, Ireland Chapter of PMI, and Pat Lucey, President of Ireland Chapter of PMI (Pic: Jason Clarke)