21 Dec 2017 | 12.15 pm

National Pen is to create 250 new jobs over the next five years as it celebrates its 30th anniversary in Dundalk.

Founded in California in 1966, National Pen established its international headquarters in the town in 1987. It comprises a manufacturing plant that personalises promotional products, and a contact centre to support back-office and support functions.

The company currently employs around 1,000 staff and sells its products in 24 countries worldwide. The Dundalk operation sold 130 million personalised promotional products into its markets in 2016.

National Pen Promotional Products Ltd, the Irish-registered operating company, recorded turnover of $110m in 2016. The company booked a net profit of nearly $5m (up 57%) and had year-end net worth of $57m.

Chief executive Peter Kelly said National Pen has a culture of opportunity, hard work, autonomy and respect. “In December 2016, National Pen joined the Cimpress family, which extends our opportunities for further investment. It continues to be an exciting time for all involved,” he added. Cimpress NV, headquartered in The Netherlands , also owns Vistaprint and Pixaprinting.

National Pen sells a range of circa 5,000 promotional products. They include pens, key chains, note pads, magnets, calendars, mugs and tote bags.