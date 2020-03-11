National Maternity Hospital Partners With RollerCoaster.ie

11 Mar 2020 | 04.50 pm

The National Maternity Hospital has announced a strategic partnership with RollerCoaster.ie, part of the DMG Media Ireland network.

The organisations say the aim is to provide relevant, high quality, educational content at multiple points across a patient’s healthcare path, from initial consultation to hospital admission and post-discharge care.

RollerCoaster.ie and DMG Media says they will leverage their platforms to extend the reach and benefits of services offered across the hospital, including maternal and infant care, gynaecological, dietary and support services provided by the hospital.

Holles Street Master Prof. Shane Higgins commented: “Through our partnership, we will be able to explore new ways of communication with our patients. As a leading maternity hospital and a national referral centre for complicated pregnancies, premature and sick babies, our mission is to ensure our patients receive communication in a way which enables them to disseminate, absorb and digest in their own time and in a user-friendly format.

“It is our hope that some of our services offered, such as dietary, post-natal and baby-care, can be translated into high-quality, educational videos for patient use.”

RollerCoaster.ie is Ireland’s favourite pregnancy, parenting and family life website.

Commercial manager Liz Doyle said: “We are excited to integrate the expertise of the NMH into the site. Together we will endeavour to educate, inform and even entertain our readers and users of NMH services, with written, audio and visual content.

“Working with the NMH cements in particular the RollerCoaster.ie ethos of championing Irish mums and dads. We are passionate about providing our readers with the best and most trustworthy content and this partnership brings this to the next level.”

Photo: Liz Doyle (right) with Prof. Shane Higgins and Mary O’Donovan, funding director at the NMH Foundation