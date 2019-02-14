National Commercial Vacancy Rate Is 13.2%

14 Feb 2019 | 02.10 pm

The national commercial vacancy rate has fallen slightly from 13.3% at the end of 2017 to 13.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to the latest report from GeoDirectory.

The report highlights the widening gap between the East and West coasts, showing that while the economy has improved significantly in recent years, it is mainly centred on urban areas.

For example, Dublin and the surrounding counties of Meath, Kildare and Wicklow, account for 33.2% of all commercial properties in the country. In contrast, the five counties in Connacht accounted for only 13.6% of the national stock.

Counties on the west coast recorded the highest commercial vacancy rates, with Sligo (18.9%), Leitrim (16.4%), Galway (16%), Mayo (15.8%) and Roscommon (15.7%) making up the top five. Leitrim (+0.8 pp), Roscommon (+0.8 pp) and Mayo (+0.6 pp) also recorded the highest increases in commercial vacancies.

At the other end of the scale, Meath was the county with the lowest commercial vacancy rate at 10.4%, followed by Kerry (10.6%), Wexford (11%), Westmeath (11.1%) and Cork (11.6%). Laois experienced the biggest decline in vacancy rates, down 1.1 pp on Q4 2017. In total, 13 counties registered a decline in vacancy rates, with the remaining 13 counties recording an increase.

In the capital, the vacancy rate fell by 0.2 pp to 12.2%. Out of the 22 Dublin postcode areas, 14 registered a decline in vacancy rates. Dublin 16 at 6.5% was the area with the lowest vacancy rate, while Dublin 11 recorded the highest at 16.7%. Dublin 20 saw the highest increase in vacancy rates compared to Q4 2017, climbing by 2.4 pp, with Dublin 17 experiencing the largest decrease (2.0).

Tourism Properties

The report drills down into the detail for the accommodation and food services sector, and finds that there were 23,000 units in this sector in Q4 2018, 13.7% of the overall total of commercial stock with a NACE code.

Given the importance of tourism for the West, it’s no surprise that topping the list for these units were Kerry (23.5% of the total), Clare (20.3%), Donegal (19%), Leitrim (18.2%) and Mayo (17.8%).

Chief executive Dara Keogh said: “The Greater Dublin Area is dominating the rest of the country, with a third of all commercial units in the country located in just four counties. The importance of tourism to the west coast is also evident, with the highest proportion of accommodation and food service units located in this region. Depending on the outcome of Brexit, the economy of this region may be vulnerable to fluctuating currency exchange rates and potentially fewer visitors from the UK.”

The full report is available from the GeoDirectory website.

