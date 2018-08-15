National Commercial Vacancy Rate Falls to 13%

15 Aug 2018 | 02.07 pm

The national commercial vacancy rate fell by slightly to 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the latest report from GeoDirectory.

The report says 14 counties recorded a decline in commercial vacancy rates, compared with only two counties in the same period last year, suggesting that the economic recovery is slowly beginning to take hold outside Dublin.

However, there is still a clear divide between counties in the east and west of the country, and in urban and rural areas, in terms of commercial vacancies.

Dublin registered a drop of 1.6 percentage points over the past twelve months, while Roscommon saw the highest increase (1.1 percentage points). Meath and Kerry, at 10.4%, are the counties with the lowest rates, while Sligo has the highest commercial rate (18.8%). Ballybofey in Donegal remains the town with the highest commercial vacancy rate in the country at 28.8%.

Leinster’s commercial vacancy rate stood at 12.3%, while at the other end of the scale, Connacht had the highest provincial commercial vacancy rate at 16.3%. Of the ten counties with commercial vacancy rates lower than the national average, six were located in Leinster. All five counties in Connacht had commercial vacancy rates higher than the national average.

Greystones, Co Wicklow (5.7%), Maynooth, Co Kildare (7.5%) and Gorey, Co Wexford (9.1%) were the towns with the lowest rates in the country.

GeoDirectory chief executive Dara Keogh said: “We are beginning to see evidence that the economic recovery is taking hold outside Dublin, albeit at a slow pace. Fourteen counties recorded a drop in commercial vacancy rates in the year to date, compared to only two at this point last year. While this is a positive development, economic activity is still centred around Dublin, with Connacht, Ulster and the Midlands lagging behind.”