National Broadband Plan Way Behind Schedule

13 Aug 2021 | 11.07 am

The government is putting a brave face on the delay by National Broadband Ireland in rolling out connectivity to the planned NBP network, saying most of the shortfall in reaching targets has been caused by the Covid pandemic.

The original National Broadband Plan target for 2021 was to ‘pass’ 115,000 premises. So far this year, just over 12,000 promises have been passed and can connect to the network via commercial providers. Almost 20,000 premises are able to order or advance order, according to a government statetment.

By contrast, Eir’s fibre network passed 749,000 homes by the end of April 2021, including 340,000 originally earmarked for the NBP. The French telco announced recently that it plans to extend gigabit fibre to 200,000 premises within its remit.

Vodafone/ESB joint venture SIRO, meanwhile, has passed 394,000 premises with its one gigabit network.

NBI has made progress with its Broadband Connection Points, which provide access to free public high-speed broadband in advance of the main fibre deployment under the National Broadband Plan.

To date 220 of these have been activated, with a focus on strategic public locations and National Schools within the NBP area. The 200th BCP was connected and launched at Drumhowan Community Centre in Co Monaghan in June. Speeds provided are up to 500Mbps.

According to a government statement: “Covid-19 has had an impact on the delivery of the NBP network. In May 2021 we approved NBI’s Remedial Plan for 2021 to reflect revised targets for the year taking into account delays encountered due to the pandemic and challenges around programme ramp-up and network rollout.

“Main build works have now been completed in two deployment areas, in counties Galway and Cavan, with premises already able to pre-order or order connection in these areas. Further pre-build and main build works are ongoing across the country, covering over 90,000 premises.

“Main build works are progressing with first premises being made available for connection to the NBP Network in 2021 in the following deployment areas: Ballinasloe, Carrigaline, Dundalk, Limerick, Monaghan, Kilcoole, Roscommon, Tipperary and Tralee.

“Dates for first available connections in early 2022 are also estimated for the following deployment areas: Carlow, Castlebar, Killarney, Mullingar, Sligo, Waterford and Wexford. The updated contracted target under this plan is almost 60,000 premises passed by the end of December 2021.”

NBI is at present unable to give details of how many premises will be passed beyond 24 months ahead.

The company said it is working to publish details of the NBP seven-year network deployment plan on its website, making more information available around estimated surveying and connection timelines to those in the NBP Intervention Area.

“This information will give greater clarity to homeowners, businesses, farms and community groups on when they can expect access to the NBP network, allowing them to make decisions around their work, learning and home life options. This is expected to be completed by the end of August,” according to National Broadband Ireland.