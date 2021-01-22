National Broadband Ireland Makes First Connections

22 Jan 2021 | 12.11 pm

National Broadband Ireland has hooked up its first premises to the network it is building as part of the government’s National Broadband Plan.

The premises are in Carrigaline, Co Cork, made up of businesses and homes.

The very first connection was the O’Connor family in Carrigaline. Householder Brian O’Connor said: “Our youngest son starts school next year and will need a reliable internet connection to convert his schoolwork to braille. I also work away from home frequently, so having the ability to speak and see each other remotely is going to mean the world to us, as well as helping us have more regular contact with other family members. These are things that many people in other areas might take for granted.”

NBI says the fibre network delivers minimum internet speeds of 500MB per second. The company ended up being the only applicant for the job of building the network when Eir, eNet and SIRO all pulled out.

NBI says it will provide connections to the network to almost 20,000 premises in townlands in Cork, Cavan, Galway and Limerick, with orders due to start being taken from January 25. These will be available from 33 resellers that have signed up with NBI.

Chairman David McCourt said: “We started with boots on the ground in January 2020 and teams have scaled and mobilised to be in 26 counties across the country. Our teams nationwide have conducted over 158,000 surveys and 120,000 designs of individual premises which are the critical first steps in this ambitious rollout.”

Photo: Brian and Lorna O’Connor and their children Hugo, Elsa and Freya. (Pic: Daragh McSweeney/Provision)