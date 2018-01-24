Naas Racecourse Unveils Cylindrical ‘Feature Building’

24 Jan 2018 | 01.45 pm

Naas Racecourse will open its new ‘Feature Building’ this coming Sunday, housing a public sports bar on the ground floor and an owners and trainers lounge on the first floor, from which the trainers and owners will have 180 degree views of the track.

The new building (pictured) is part of a €3.2m development scheme which began in 2017, and was designed by architects and design consultants Turnburry Design, of London, which specialises in racecourse design. The ‘Feature Building’ is believed to be the only racecourse building of its kind in these islands.

The cylindrical design allows for a greater number of vantage points both for the racing public and the owners and trainers. Naas Racecourse could be described as a boutique style track, with everything easily accessible, and where spectators can get up close to the action.

The development scheme which Naas Racecourse has undertaken is aimed at future proofing the track for years to come. “Sport and racing is a competitive business both on and off the track,” said Naas Racecourse manager Tom Ryan. “In order to attract racegoers you need to be able to offer them a great experience with second-to-none facilities.

“We want to make sure we keep on top of our game — we don’t want to just meet the expectations of our customers but to exceed them. We have invested heavily in the racecourse, not just in our buildings but in technology too. The new building will be fitted with the latest in audiovisual equipment and super-fast WiFi, which we hope to have in place this coming year, in order to ensure we remain current and can compete with the best tracks in Britain and Ireland.”

The next part of the redevelopment programme, which includes the 2003 bar and weigh room and the 2009 stable yard, will see interiors and public areas within the grandstand upgraded, including the Panoramic Restaurant.

Ryan added: “We are delighted to have had financial support for this project from Horse Racing Ireland and, through its Capital Development Scheme, we have been in a position to carry out the necessary works. We are very proud of the Feature Building and can see it being used for many events, not just for race meetings. It has certainly secured our place on the international racing stage.”

There’s a National Hunt meeting at the course on Sunday, with seven races from 1.20pm. The €15 admission includes a free bet worth €5.