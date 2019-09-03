MyWaste Unveils Definitive Recycling Guide

03 Sep 2019 | 09.02 am

A new labelling system has been introduced by local authorities to ensure correct disposal of recyclable waste by households, through the Regional Waste Management Offices.

Guaranteed Irish has teamed up with the RWMO to promote the labelling website mywaste.ie, which outlines a set of recycling labels specific to the Irish market as well as a citizens’ guide to effective waste disposal.

In Ireland, waste management operates diﬀerently than elsewhere in Europe, with most materials accepted at the kerbside being exported for recycling or disposal. This makes it even more important that consumers dispose of packaging correctly and have access to the right information, specific to Ireland, in order to do so.

Guaranteed Irish is encouraging its network of more than 600 business members to take a proactive approach to responsible waste management at a local level. From recycling waste using the mywaste.ie labelling system, to incorporating the labels in end user packaging design and sustainable business practice in the workplace.

Chief executive Brid O’Connell said: “Guaranteed Irish is supportive of the new labelling system that removes any confusion and ambiguity and is encouraging all producers and manufacturers to apply for the new Irish recycling information labels, to assist the consumer in their shopping and waste management habits.”

Mywaste.ie boss Declan Breen added: “The new recycling information labels will greatly assist consumers in their determination to recycle effectively within our unique waste management system, providing a clear indicator as to what can be recycled here.

“We already have interest from major retailers in the new labelling system, and we look forward to rolling it out free of charge to producers, manufacturers and retailers.”

Photo: Brid O’Connell (centre) with (l-r) Seamus Clancy, Pauline McDonogh, Sinead Ni Mhainnin and Declan Breen