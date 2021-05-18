MyITdepartment Merges With Intuity Technologies

18 May 2021 | 09.41 am

MyITdepartment, a Roscommon based MSP, is merging with larger peer Intuity Technologies, in a deal that will expand the Intuity team 85 professionals.

Gerry Cox, CEO of Intuity, commented: “I recognise in Seamus Quinn and MyITdepartment shared values along with a shared ambition and desire for innovation and growth. Together we can provide a larger scale, more agile and technically sophisticated solution for all of our clients and continue to invest in emerging technologies and best in class solutions.”

Seamus Quinn added: “The team and I are very excited about merging with Intuity Technologies. With this development we are investing and building consolidation in a marketplace which with dispersed workforces needs a strong, reliable, broad ranging IT provider with people on the ground nationwide. I am excited for us to begin developing this together and to establishing our position as that provider”.

Intuity acquired Office Technologies, a Dublin based MSP, in 2019, and has offices in Galway, Dublin, Sligo and Roscomon.

Photo: Gerry Cox (right) and Seamus Quinn. (Pic: Andrew Downes)