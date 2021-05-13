My VirtualWorkspace Helps Lawyers Work Remotely

13 May 2021 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

My VirtualWorkspace enables any size business to deliver cloud-hosted virtual desktops and apps to any device, from anywhere, securely

With COVID-19 causing a worldwide work from home shift, organisations had to move at a rapid pace to support a remote work environment. Legal firms will have to continue to rely on technology to facilitate this transition, even in the post-pandemic world. So, how does this affect the legal industry, and how can your firm utilise IT to help ease this transition?

Working remotely has been a must these last few months. By now, most businesses have a protocol or at least a workaround under their belt. While the cloud has solved a lot of these access and collaboration problems, users are still accessing many of their applications online, downloading spreadsheets, documents, and files onto local devices.

Anywhere Access

Running unapproved programs, or simply an inability for updates to occur with most offices operating remotely, poses a real security risk for businesses. This extends to users’ own devices as well as company-owned devices. My VirtualWorkspace can solve this.

My VirtualWorkspace enables any size business to deliver cloud-hosted virtual desktops and apps to any device, from anywhere, securely. Your team can have ‘anywhere’ access to a Windows Desktop, complete with MS Office, email, business application, data and files. It provides legal firms with an entire virtual desktop, ensuring the continuation of productivity and collaboration for employees, while maintaining the highest security and compliance with a great user experience.

Virtual Desktop

My VirtualWorkspace combines a virtual desktop with endpoint management capabilities to ensure enterprise-class security and reliability. We protect you and your business 24/7 with the very latest in IT security. If your device is lost, stolen, or damaged, your data stays safe. We understand how critical a requirement this is for the legal industry, due to the highly sensitive nature of your work.

It will provide the same great features of a traditional desktop, but crucially will leverage the latest technological advancements from our technology partners including Citrix and Microsoft to deliver performance and stability improvements and a fresher and more modern user experience.

As with many cloud initiatives, My VirtualWorkspace moves costs from CAPEX to OPEX, helping your business to manage cash flow. Per user monthly pricing enables you to know exactly what workforce expansion will cost the IT department, removing unforeseen infrastructure or hardware purchases.

Future-Proof Your Business

On the back of the new government initiative ‘Our Rural Future’, employees will have the legal right to request remote working under new legislation planned to be introduced later this year. The government will also promote blended working allowing people more flexibility to choose when and where they work. My VirtualWorkspace can enable you to provide this service to your employees. Now is the best time to future-proof your business and be prepared to embrace the change.

Get a FREE demo with our expert team and see how My VirtualWorkspace can empower your remote workforce while maintaining the highest security and compliance.

Get in touch at www.enterprise-solutions.ie/demo or by email info@enterprise-solutions.ie