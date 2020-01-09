My Name Is Ted Unveils Handbags Range

09 Jan 2020 | 02.15 pm

Mullingar-based leather goods company My Name Is TED has introduced its new line of luxury bags and accessories for women, supplementing the existing men’s range of briefcases, wallets, portable power bank and bags.

The ‘Door Bag Collection’ consists of the Door Bag Crossbody (pictured), a sawn-off saddle shape with a solid brass door integrated to the flap as the main closure; the Door Bag Tote, a medium size shopper bag; and the Door Coin and Card Holder, a door-shaped zipped coin purse and credit card holder.

Inspiration for the company came from the story of founder Brendan McEvoy’s grandfather, Ted Carbery, who founded a handcraft leather business in the 1940s. Carbery made his handcrafted leather goods using his mouth and left hand, as he had lost the use of his right hand side from aneurisms.

The ‘door’ theme for the women’s collection came from a drive down Dublin’s Eccles Street with its many different doors, when McEvoy and his wife Kasia imagined each door having its own story to tell. Indeed, the collection pays homage to perhaps the most famous door from Eccles Street, No 7, the location at which James Joyce centred his novel Ulysses around his protagonist, Leopold Bloom.

McEvoy said: “Inspired by my grandfather, Ted Carbery, who despite losing the use of his right-hand side, found a way to make his functional bags. My approach to design is to create products that are striking to look at, with an extra feature that gives impact and ultimate practicality — a function that you are not expecting from an uncompromising luxury product.”

All the items in both collections feature extra functionality and some technology features, such as the wireless charging and GPS tracking seamlessly integrated into the traditional wallets and briefcases.

The smaller items range in price from €39 to €119. The women’s bags are priced from €499 to €599, while the messenger bags and briefcases range from €1,119 to €2,000. All are available online here.

My Name Is Ted launched in 2017 and sold online to customers all over the world, winning awards such as Best Emerging Irish Design at Showcase 2017. The company says the focus now is to scale the business internationally with the assistance of Enterprise Ireland.