Muzinich & Co Open Dublin Office

18 Sep 2017 | 10.24 am

Muzinich & Co has hired Howard Mahon as Director, Pan-Europe Private Debt, to head up the firm’s newly-opened Dublin office.

Mahon will seek to expand the firm’s private debt capabilities and grow a team dedicated to the Irish market in this newly-created role.

Private debt is a relatively new but growing segment of the Irish investment market. The aim of the asset class is to seek to provide growth capital to Irish SMEs and corporates in the form of senior, unitranche and mezzanine debt, potentially with a combination of equity.

Mahon (pictured) joins from AIB, where he was an Associate Director in the bank’s Specialised Finance Unit, where he focused on providing subordinated and alternative debt to Irish corporates and SMEs. Prior to joining AIB, Mahon worked in Deloitte & Touche’s corporate finance division.

Muzinich’s pan-Europe private debt strategy counts among its limited partners the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, the sovereign development fund that has a statutory mandate to invest on a commercial basis in a manner designed to support economic activity and employment in Ireland.

Muzinich & Co is a privately owned, institutionally focused investment firm specialising in public and private corporate credit. The firm was founded in New York in 1988 and has offices in London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Paris, Singapore, Zurich and Dublin. Muzinich has over $35 billion of assets under mangement.