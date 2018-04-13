Musgrave Inks €5m Deal With Bahrain’s Alosra

13 Apr 2018 | 10.49 am

Grocery wholesaler Musgrave has concluded an export deal worth €5m with a high-end supermarket chain in Bahrain, called Alosra. The deal will see Musgrave supply products from its SuperValu and own-brand ranges, as well as other Irish brands including products from its Food Academy programme.

The deal was concluded at Bord Bia’s Marketplace International conference at the RDS in Dublin. Alosra is the grocery retail subsidiary of BMMI Group, an established retail, distribution and hospitality group that is listed on the Bahraini stock exchange.

Apparently, there is growing appeal in the Gulf nation for specific product segments such as breakfast cereals, coffee, jam, biscuits and healthy snacks, all included in SuperValu’s own-brand range. The deal with Alosra also further develops Musgrave’s strategy to explore growth opportunities for Irish food abroad.

In 2016, Musgrave agreed a partnership with China’s Alibaba Group to use its Tmall Global e-commerce platform to sell SuperValu products direct to Chinese consumers.

Chief executive Chris Martin said: “Global demand for Irish produce continues to grow thanks to its outstanding quality and the dedicated efforts of Bord Bia. This demand has led to our latest export agreement with Alosra, Bahrein’s leading premium supermarket group. Musgrave is proud to support long-standing Irish producers and suppliers and enable small brands to access global markets.”

Alosra parent BMMI is involved in retail operations in nine countries in the Middle East and Africa, and also provides distribution, hospitality, and contract and supply services. Alosra operates seven stores in Bahrein and two in Saudi Arabia, as well as an online outlet. Musgrave and its retail partners employ more than 40,000 people and generate retail sales in the order of €3.7 billion annually.

Photo: Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia; Jaffar Al Asfoor, BMMI; and Chris Martin (right), Musgrave