Musgrave Wins Family Business Awards

14 Jun 2018 | 10.51 am

Musgrave, Ireland’s leading food retail, wholesale and foodservice business, has won the main award at the European Families in Business Awards, held in Madrid.

The judges cited Musgrave’s governance structure and its commitment to sustainability and customer well-being.

The awards, now in their sevent years, recognise family businesses from across Europe that excel in areas such as stewardship, governance, growth, and sustainability and are judged by family business leaders and specialists.

SGPB’s Jean-François Mazaud commented: “Family businesses are the foundation on which the wider European economy is built, playing a huge role in the delivery of job creation, social cohesion and innovation.”

Chris Musgrave, Musgrave vice chairman, commented: “As a family business that has been in existence for over 140 years, our ongoing success comes down to our mindset of the need to grow and evolve sustainably. By putting a governance framework in place where we focus on sustaining long-term, stable relationships, we have come out stronger from economic downturns and significant world events.

“In this respect, it is humbling to see our values recognised by receiving this award, particularly in light of the breadth of competing businesses Musgrave was in contention with.”

Musgrave’s 2017 results show a third consecutive year of profit growth, up 9% year-on-year to pre-tax profit of €80m. Annual turnover was €3.7 billion.

Photo (l-r): Tim Jenkins, Stuart Musgrave, Chris Musgrave, Jean-Francois Mazaud, Nicky Hartery, Brian Thompson and Nicholas Moody.