Musgrave Victim Of Cybercrime Attack

Retail giant Musgrave has confirmed it has been the subject of a cybercrime attack impacting its network and SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak stores.

The company said it is now engaged in an ongoing investigation of the incident with gardai has notified the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner of the incident.

The company said it detected that malicious software was attempting to extract debit and credit card numbers and expiry dates, but not the cardholder name, PIN number or CCV number.

“While there is no evidence that any data has been stolen at this point, Musgrave is advising any concerned shoppers to review activity on their statements as a precautionary measure,” said a company statement.

Musgrave added that its cyber breach response experts have installed advanced technical fixes and continue to actively manage and monitor the situation.

The company added: “The protection of information is an absolute priority for Musgrave, with a range of security solutions including threat-monitoring, anti-virus software, firewall and penetration testing deployed. The company aims to ensure that security standards are maintained at the highest levels and apologises to its customers for this issue.”