28 Sep 2017 | 09.01 am

Musgrave MarketPlace has unveiled the results of a €2.5m upgrade of its Robinhood branch in Dublin. The upgrade forms part of a €10.7m suite of investments in the brand over the past two years.

The relaunch of the Musgrave MarketPlace brand began last November with the opening of the flagship €2.2 Ballymun Food Emporium. Over €1m has also been invested in its Duncrue branch in Belfast and further refurbishments are planned for 2018.

The revamped branches have been remodelled into ‘food emporiums’, offering customers a more modern and interactive shopping experience. Each revamped branch contains speciality counters for meat, cheese and fish, as well as an expanded product range.

The new 73,000 square foot Robinhood Food Emporium employs 80 staff and, along with new speciality areas, also has a ‘culinary theatre’. Tailored classes will be hosted in this area by a full-time onsite chef.

Four new roles have been created at Robinhood, in the areas of fresh food, alcohol and equipment, along with a new in-branch butcher.

Alongside the newly revamped branches, Musgrave Marketplace has invested €5m into technology, the supply chain and marketing. The investment includes the relaunch of its food brochure, The Food People, in hard copy and digital formats.

Musgrave MarketPlace’s online platform Musgravemarketplace.ie has also been re-developed. The upgraded web store has been designed to remember previous customer orders and favourite products.

Commenting on Musgrave MarketPlace’s investment, Noel Keeley, managing director of Musgrave MarketPlace, said that the business listened to its customers and responded by bringing them a best-in-class experience.

“As well as totally transforming our branches into food emporiums, we have expanded our product offering and have made it easier than ever to place an order. The opening in Robinhood is part of the exciting journey that our brand is on and we look forward to welcoming both existing and new customers through the doors,” he added.

Photo: (from left) Mixologist Andy Ferreira of Cask; Matt Lee, GM of Musgrave MarketPlace Robinhood; TV3 show ‘The Restaurant’ chef, Louise Lennox; and Dublin’s Bow Lane head chef, Gavin McDonagh. (Pic. Robbie Reynolds)