Musgrave Launches Brand Opportunities Brochure

09 Oct 2017 | 03.47 pm

Musgrave has launched its Brand Opportunities 2017/18 brochure, a brand campaign and promotions guide showcasing the consumer reach of SuperValu and Centra.

The Brand Opportunities span digital offers, branded inserts, vouchers, competitions, coupons and promotional packages. The aim, says Musgrave, is to help brands to generate that lightbulb moment, to create campaign ideas that get consumers switched-on to their promotions.

Brand Opportunities is billed as ‘a brand go-to ideas bank’ for marketing professionals, providing them with strategic and tactical sales channels to deliver single or multi-layered consumer campaigns by utilising Ireland’s leading retail supermarket and convenience stores’ direct to consumer channels.

Trading director Eamon Howell commented: “Brand Opportunities has increased the scope of data driven consumer insights and the range of promotional options. It has also significantly enhanced the online and offline sales channels available to brands to target consumers successfully.”

The Brand Opportunities brochure will be accessible to view online shortly. Copies can be requested by e-mail to michelle.dunne@musgrave.ie.

Photo: Musgrave managing director Martin Kelleher with Michelle Dunne, the company’s CRM Supplier Engagement Manager