Musgrave Buying La Rousse Foods From Aryzta

Grocery and wholesaler giant Musgrave has agreed to acquire La Rousse Foods from Aryzta for an undisclosed sum, subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

La Rousse Foods is one of the leading operators in the foodservice sector, specialising in the supply of fine foods to premium food establishments. Operating from Dublin and Belfast, the company has in excess of 1,500 customers. Musgrave said its intention is that La Rousse Foods will continue to operate as a standalone brand post acquisition.

Chris Martin (pictured), Musgrave CEO, commented: “La Rousse Foods is an excellent strategic fit for our business and complements our market-leading foodservice offer. We look forward to working with the La Rousse Foods team and customers who will benefit from the support of Musgrave in terms of supply chain infrastructure and access to an increased product range. The acquisition forms part of our Growing Good Business strategy, which focuses on growing our brands in the food market across the island of Ireland.”