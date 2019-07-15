Murray & Spelman Acquired By Arachas

15 Jul 2019 | 09.03 am

Galway and Kildare insurance broker Murray & Spelman has been acquired by Arachas Corporate Brokers.

The deal represents a substantial, undisclosed exit for company owner Michael Culhane (52).

Though the Galway insurance brokerage traces its roots back to the 1950s, Michael Culhane established Culhane Insurance Brokers in 1994. The business changed its trading name to Murray & Spelman in 2011.

The deal is subject to the Central Bank acceptance of change in Regulatory Authorisations.

Michael Culhane (pictured) commented: “I am very pleased that our brokerage management team and our staff will remain in place, and I’d like to take this opportunity to reassure our clients that service levels and contacts with us will remain unaltered. As the businesses integrate, there will be great mutual benefit for both Murray & Spelman and Arachas as they begin to share and learn from each other’s expertise and experience.”

Murray & Spelman Ltd had fee and commission income of €4m in 2017, up 25% on the previous year. Operating profit was €1,366,000 after three directors – Michael Culhane, Joe Wynne and Charlie McCreevy – shared €953,000 in remuneration.

The company paid a €2,500,000 dividend to its parent company Seriocomic Ltd, where the sole shareholder is Michael Culhane.

The company had a net worth of €3.3m at year-end. Unlisted investments with a cost value of €1.7m were written down to €570,000 at end 2017.

EBITDA for 2017 was €1,426,000, pointing to a possible deal consideration of c.€8m to €10m.

With the addition of Murray & Spelman, Arachas will grow its workforce to more than 250 insurance professionals with offices in Dublin, Cork, Waterford and now Galway and Kildare.

Arachas CEO Conor Brenan described Murray and Spelman as one of Ireland’s most successful brokers.

“They are a perfect fit for us,” said Brennan. “They share our ambitions and values, and have a similar culture of high professional standards, entrepreneurship, and respect for their people and their customers. Their Galway base will give Arachas significant coverage on the west coast, and their new offices in Kildare will be a great asset as a shopfront for Arachas in the area.”

Murray & Spelman’s commercial director Joey Wynne will join the Arachas board and will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the Murray & Spelman business. Murray & Spelman’s financial services arm of the business is not included in the transaction and will remain an independent business run by Michael Culhane, who will be leaving the broking business.