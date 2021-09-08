Murray Group Hires Paul O’Kane

08 Sep 2021 | 11.49 am

Antrim man for corporate and financial PR team

Communications consultancy Murray Group has appointed Paul O’Kane as a director in its corporate and financial PR team.

O’Kane (pictured) was  chief communications officer with the Dublin Airport Authoritym for over 12 years. Before that, he had a 15-year career as a newspaper reporter and editor. He was Business Editor with the Sunday Tribune, and also worked as a business reporter with the Irish Times. 

Murray managing director Pat Walsh said: “Paul has a fantastic track record as a communications professional and he will be a huge asset to our team at Murray. He is one of Ireland’s leading public relations practitioners, and our growing client base will have direct access to his insight and experience.”

O’Kane, who is from Whiteabbey in Co Antrim, commented: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Murray and I look forward to helping a wide range of companies and organisations to tell their stories in a clear and compelling manner across a variety of platforms.”

