Mumpreneur Organising Minecraft Event In RDS

06 Dec 2017 | 07.45 pm

A family business in Co Galway has been sanctioned by gaming giants Microsoft and Mojang as an official events partner for Minecraft community events.

O’Brien Event Management, established by mother-of-three Lisa O’Brien (pictured), was inspired to organise Minecraft conventions after witnessing her own children’s obsession with the game.

Minecraft is a build-your-own world digital game that is popular among tweenies and young teenagers. Tickets for an RDS event on April 14/15 are on sale at MineVention.com, priced from €15.

O’Brien’s venture is one of only three companies worldwide to be certified as an official Minecraft community events partner. “Having this status will allow us display official Minecraft graphics at future events, offering fans an even better and more immersive experience.” said O’Brien. “It will also enable us to strengthen our relationships with the global Minecraft community, including those who produce the maps used by Minecraft players when they bring in Microsoft educators to explain the powers of Minecraft to event attendees.”

O’Brien ran her first MineVention event in Galway in December 2014. The 1,500 tickets for the event sold out and since then she has run an additional 20 MineVention events and workshops, attracting 35,000 people.

Minecraft has sold 122 million copies since it launched in 2009. Its popularity is so great that a community of professional YouTubers has emerged — gamers who make a living from posting videos of themselves online playing Minecraft.

The attendance of these professional gamers at the various events over the years has been one of the most popular elements of MineVention, says O’Brien.

“The ‘meet and greets’ with YouTubers have been hugely successful,” she says. “However, there’s a lot more than that to our events. We also have Minecraft VR, Education in Minecraft, gaming tournaments, ‘Build Battle’ stages, games, and arts and crafts.

Also in 2018, O’Brien is organising MineVention events in Peterborough and Lisburn.