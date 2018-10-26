Mullingar Research Centre Plugs Into Siro

26 Oct 2018 | 10.20 am

The Irish Manufacturing Research Centre in Mullingar is to be the latest participant in the ‘Gigabit Hub’ initiative from Siro, which offers a free one gigabit broadband connection free for two years.

The taxpayer-funded IMRC is tasked with helping make Ireland a world leader in advanced manufacturing operations.

Siro’s hub initiative aims to spark a digital transformation in towns across Ireland, say partners Vodafone and the ESB.

The IMRC joins the Ludgate Hub (Skibbereen), Tralee HQ (Tralee), Dundalk RDC (Dundalk IT) and The Mill (Drogheda), Enterprise House (Carlow), Centre for Social Gain (Cavan) and Cavan Innovation & Technology Centre.

IMRC chief innovation officer Andrew Lynch said: “Gigabit connectivity is a game changer in this respect for IMR, as our researchers need the ability to collaborate on cutting edge technologies with organisations all over the world. Thanks to our Gigabit connection from Vodafone and SIRO, being based in Mullingar does not make a difference to our partners as our broadband is on a par to that available in Hong Kong and Tokyo.”

Lego is collaborating with Sam Del-Greco at the Centre on potential applications for augmented and virtual reality. The gigabit connection will enable IMRC to engage in data-intensive online collaboration with companies like Lego that would not otherwise be possible.

SIRO chief technology officer Suzanne Tracy added: “With 82% of manufacturing employment in Ireland based in the regions, this highlights how fibre-to-the home broadband technology is vital to enabling Irish businesses to compete.”

Using the existing ESB network, gigabit connectivity is delivered via fibre optic cables running alongside existing electricity connections.

Photo: Debbie Ward (left) of Vodafone, Siro CTO Suzanne Tracy and Andrew Lynch