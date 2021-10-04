Mulligan’s Pharmacy Adds 18th Outlet

04 Oct 2021 | 09.02 am

Mulligan’s Pharmacy group is taking over the only pharmacy service in Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford, as Jenny Kirwan of Kirwan’s Pharmacy retires.

Kirwan, who has run the business since 1987, commented: “I have considered the future of this business very carefully, and I know that the family-run, Mulligan’s Pharmacy group will continue to provide an excellent level of care and service for the people of Kilmacthomas village and the wider region.”

Mulligan’s Pharmacy group now has 18 stores across Waterford, Kilkenny and South Tipperary. It was first established by Jim and Sheila Mulligan in 1957 when they opened a pharmacy at George’s St in Waterford City. The chain now employs 225 people across the region.

Director Ronan Mulligan stated: “We will be adding some of our additional services along with our lifestyle and wellness brands, as well as a click and collect offering from our e-commerce site, to all our customers at the Kilmacthomas store.

“We have been in business since 1957 in city, town and village locations. Our core value is to become an integral part of the communities that we serve by offering convenience, value, and expertise.”

Photo: Ronan and Sheila Mulligan with Jenny Kirwan (right)