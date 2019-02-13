MSL Ballsbridge Shows Off Vintage Mercs

13 Feb 2019 | 09.28 am

A selection of rare vintage passenger cars from the O’Flaherty Mercedes-Benz Classic Collection will go on exhibition at the MSL Ballsbridge Motors showrooms from February 14.

Intended as a tribute to company founder, the late Stephen O’Flaherty, and his eldest sons Michael and Nigel O’Flaherty, this will be the first occasion the collection will be placed on display for public viewing.

Cars from the collection will be displayed on a rotational basis for a four-week period through the year, each model being replaced by another until visitors have had the opportunity to view all of the cars.

The exhibition kicks off with a working replica of Karl Benz’s 1886 Benz Patent Motor Car, the world’s first passenger car, and a 1898 Benz Velo Comfortable – the first motor car imported into Ireland.

Models on view through the year will include a 1911 vintage Benz model 8/18 (pictured), the imposing 1935 Mercedes-Benz 200 two-door sports-roadster, a 1936 500 K Cabriolet and a two-door 1955 300 SL Gullwing with its distinctive upwards-lifting doors.

Recently redeveloped as showrooms exclusively dedicated to the display of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, the showrooms at MSL Ballsbridge Motors can accommodate over 30 vehicles.