Moxy Hotel Opens In Central Dublin

08 Nov 2019 | 11.07 am

Moxy Hotel has commenced trading in central Dublin, on Sackville Place behind the old Clery’s site, with room rates starting from €145.

Moxy is a Marriott brand styled as experiential. Moxy Dublin City invites guests to register in the bar, complete with free cocktail, and offers ‘fun and spirited extras’ such as ‘grown-up bedtime stories’ and ‘hook-ups’ such as vinyl record parties and pillow forts.

The bedrooms (pictured) are described as ‘quirky’, with ‘rain showers’ and 49-inch TV screens with Chromecast. The lobby offers foosball and a 24/7 coffee/bar area.

The ‘youthful spirit’ hotel is owned by Sackville Hotel Properties Ltd and operated by Interstate Hotels & Resorts. Ulster Bank was involved in the financing.

General manager Bríd Cloonan said: “Moxy Dublin City gives guests a hotel experience with a difference. You can do everything on your own terms, in a space that’s high energy and full of great surprises. Whether you want to work or play, our communal Living Room’s fun and inclusive vibe will keep you energised all day, while our comfortable bedrooms are the perfect escape from the buzz of the city centre.”

The hotel emphasises its state of the art connectivity, and guests who are members of Marriott’s loyalty programme can avail of mobile check-in and check-out via an app, keyless entry and ‘mobile requests’.