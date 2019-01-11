Mount Charles Posts 30% Jump In Turnover

11 Jan 2019 | 08.17 am

Business support company Mount Charles says its turnover has grown by over 30% in the Irish market in the last year, thanks to almost €2.5m in new cleaning and catering contracts acquired by its Dublin office.

Overall, turnover for the Belfast-headquartered business has risen by 20% to stg£40m and with employee figures growing to 2,500 in the same period, the company said it is on the path to achieving its target of £100m turnover by 2025.

Since establishing a base in Dublin a year ago, the company has secured over €10m in new contracts. Recent wins, the company says, include the Pensions Authority, Housing Association and St Louis High School, which join the Public Appointments Service, National Aquatic Centre, Abbey Theatre and the Custom House, home to the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Chairman and founder Trevor Annon (pictured) commented: “We announced our intention to achieve a turnover of £100m by 2025 to mark our 30th anniversary at the end of 2018; and this latest growth is in line with our forecast.

“The Republic of Ireland marketplace is now a key target for us. Growing our market share from our Dublin base remains a key priority, and will be a major driver of overall growth over the next five years, with cleaning and catering services in particular playing a significant role.”