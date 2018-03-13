Partnership Approach Helps Mount Charles Prosper

13 Mar 2018 | 08.47 am

Sponsored Content

Established in 1988, Mount Charles started life as a small contract catering company, operating against a turbulent Belfast backdrop where success was hard fought.

Founder and chairman Trevor Annon was previously employed by then market leaders and now competitors Compass and Sodexo. His vision was to create a locally-owned company, capable of competing in a market dominated by multinational giants, with local partnerships, produce and employment at its core.

Thirty years later and, while the core of the business has remained the same, the ‘small contract catering company’ has evolved into Ireland’s largest indigenous foodservice and business support services provider. Mount Charles was also named by Deloitte in March 2017 as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies for the seventh consecutive year.

Diversification

While considering the financial risks of setting up on his own in what was then a cutthroat market, Trevor was acutely aware of the dangers of complacency. Success lay in diversification. Mount Charles may have been the appointed caterer, but if the client required a team of cleaners or security staff it could offer that too. The idea was to put the right people in the right place at the right time, supporting an organisation’s internal functions and allowing them to get on with what they do best.

The perception of Mount Charles as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for existing and potential clients has been its talisman. The company’s ambition and determination to expand its offering is prevalent in the ‘Road to £50 million’ project. Announced at the opening of its £1.6 million headquarters in December 2016, the driving objective of this project is to achieve a £50 million turnover by 2020.

All-Ireland Offering

Mount Charles’ sustained commitment to identifying needs or gaps in the market has been the cornerstone of its success. Recent contract gains in the Republic of Ireland, as well as establishing a base in Dublin, reinforces such commitment, as the company proactively seeks to extend its offering across the island of Ireland.

It is the inherent dedication to seeking dynamic and cost-effective solutions for their ‘partners’ that has led to the Belfast-headquartered company adding the Public Appointments Service, Ordnance Survey Ireland, Custom House, the Abbey Theatre and the National Aquatic Centre to its growing customer base of over 300 organisations.

These latest contract wins in Dublin, valued at over €8m, have been integral to maintaining a strong bottom line. They have contributed to an 18% increase in turnover over the past 12 months, in turn taking employee figures from 2,000 to 2,200.

Contracts Success

Contract success is not limited to Irish markets. In 2017, Mount Charles generated new business in Britain, winning a contract worth £0.5m with global company Firstsource across three of its regional sites.

With such evident expansion, there has been no better time for Mount Charles to push start on a further growth strategy and aggressively target new business throughout the UK and Ireland. After reporting a £34m revenue figure in September 2017, the company is firmly on course to meet the £50m target by 2020.

The family-run ethos and personal approach first introduced in 1988 remains, and with that comes a ‘bought-in’, enthusiastic and loyal workforce, determined to grow and nurture the business.

Photo: Cathal Geoghegan (left), Managing Director of Mount Charles, and Gavin Annon, Head of Sales and Marketing