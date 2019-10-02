Mount Charles Lands €10m Griffith College Catering Deal

02 Oct 2019 | 12.00 pm

Catering company Mount Charles has been awarded a €10m catering and hospitality services contract with Griffith College in Dublin.

Mount Charles will provide catering, food retail and hospitality services to 5,000 students and staff situated at Griffith College’s main Dublin campus during the academic year, and during the summer school term.

The deal is worth €1.4m over the next seven years and follows Mount Charles’s investment of €200,000 in refurbishing and transforming dining facilities at the college.

The company says it will offer Internationally inspired menus, innovative retail brands and casual dining offers, all managed by a dedicated culinary team.

Chairman Trevor Annon said: “The new contract is testament to the company’s expertise in providing healthy, fresh and affordable food in modern facilities, with a professional service that meets the diverse needs of both the student body and university staff.

“Our success has been down to the relationship building strategy and the market research our Dublin based senior management team has carried out on student and staff preferences, to deliver the exciting, locally sourced, value for money food offers that they want.”

Griffith College director Ronan Fenelon added: “We are delighted to have awarded our campus wide catering contract to Mount Charles – our feedback from our clients has been excellent.”

This latest contract win comes a year after Mount Charles announced over €8m in major contracts wins with the Public Appointments Service, Ordinance Survey Ireland, Abbey Theatre, National Aquatic Centre and Custom House in Dublin.

Photo: Trevor Annon (left), with Ronan Fenelon and Mount Charles MD Barry Byrne (right)