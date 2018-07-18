Mount Charles Announces Partnership With Freshly Chopped

18 Jul 2018 | 09.50 am

Freshly Chopped Mount Charles , Ireland’s largest indigenous foodservice and business support services provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with, Ireland’s leading and original healthy fast food retailer

The deal sees Mount Charles take an exclusive area development contract to roll out Freshly Chopped across Northern Ireland and Donegal. Initially, Mount Charles will open six high-end standalone Freshly Chopped outlets across Northern Ireland’s high streets with the first flagship store due to open in Donegall Square West in Belfast in August.

Gavin Annon, Head of Sales and Marketing at Mount Charles, commented: “We are delighted to announce this exclusive partnership with Freshly Chopped. As a family-owned business with deep roots in the communities we serve, we always listen to what our customers want and continue to deliver innovative experiences.

“Today’s customer is focused on service and provenance, and Freshly Chopped, like ourselves, is an indigenous food company that uses the highest quality and freshest produce available.

“We are excited to be working closely with Brian Lee and the rest of the Freshly Chopped team to develop a unique offering for our customers. The addition of the Freshly Chopped brand to the Mount Charles portfolio strengthens our ability to deliver healthier eating choices to the people of Northern Ireland.”

Freshly Chopped offers a ‘create your own salad’ experience in front of the customer in minimum time. Crisp lettuce selections, garden fresh vegetables, salad dressings and more than 90 ingredients are ‘chopped’ and freshly dressed into a salad bowl or in a sealed savoury wrap. Full calories are counted for each salad, wrap and sandwich.

Brian Lee, co-founder and CEO of Freshly Chopped, said: “When we founded Freshly Chopped six years ago, our mission was to make it as easy as possible for people to eat healthily. This partnership with Mount Charles will help us to continue our journey of bringing healthy fast food to more people across the island of Ireland.

“We’re confident that we have the perfect partner with Mount Charles, a company which takes a family-run and personal approach to its business. We’re looking forward to a successful roll-out in Northern Ireland and Donegal, which will be vital locations for Freshly Chopped’s expansion over the next number of years as we continue our journey.”

Mount Charles was established in 1988 by Chairman Trevor Annon and over the past 30 years has become Ireland’s leading indigenous foodservice, cleaning, security and vending company.

Celebrating an eighth consecutive year on the Deloitte Best Managed Companies in Ireland list, Mount Charles has 2,500 employees and services over 350 customers across the UK and Ireland.

From its base in Dublin, the company operates contracts for the Public Appointments Service, Ordinance Survey Ireland, Abbey Theatre, National Aquatic Centre and Custom House, home to the

Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government. Mount Charles has significant plans for the continued evolution and growth of its business across the island of Ireland and the UK.

