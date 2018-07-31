Motive Partners Buys Into Global Shares

31 Jul 2018 | 02.29 pm

Motive Partners has entered into an agreement to acquire a 40% shareholding in Global Shares.

Founded in 2005 and based in Clonakilty, Global Shares is provides software and services for employee equity share plan administration.

Motive Partners says it will partner with Global Shares to accelerate the company’s long-term growth. This will also include its international expansion and strategic hiring.

Global Shares has ten offices around the world and clients such as GSK, Generali, Cargill and Sage Group.

Global Shares chairman Richard Hayes commented: “In Motive Partners we have found a firm that brings a wealth of financial technology expertise together with the investment capital that will enable us to accelerate achievement of our long-term ambitions.”

Hayes added that the number of Global Shares’ employees has risen from 68 in 2015 to 175 today, and significant further employment expansion is anticipated. Operating company Global Shaes Ireland Ltd booked an operating loss of €2.7m on turnover of 44.5m in 2016.

CEO Tim Houstoun said: “Now we have the investment we need to intensify our recruitment drive, support our growing operation and fast-track the development of more new software whilst putting Global Shares centre stage in the equity compensation industry.”

Neil Cochrane, Principal, Motive Partners, commented: “We are delighted to partner with CEO Tim Houston and the rest of the team at Global Shares. They have built an impressive business with an exceptional software and service offering that has driven strong international growth. We look forward to supporting the team as it takes the business to the next level.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2018. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, with sources close to the deal suggesting the stake is being bought for c.$25m.

Mason Hayes & Curran is advising Global Shares, with Motive Partners advised by EY Ireland, Proskauer Rose LLP and Matheson.