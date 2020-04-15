Motarme Launches Spark Crowfunding Campaign

15 Apr 2020 | 12.29 pm

Motarme, the Donegal-based software startup, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Spark Crowdfunding. The company is hoping to raise €150,000 – with 24 days to go, almost €42,000 of that has been raised.

Founded in 2011 by husband-and-wife team Michael White (pictured) and Annmarie Doherty, Motarme has developed a SaaS system for sales prospecting and sales lead generation for business-to-business (B2B) companies.

Motarme is headquartered in the Colab Innovation Centre in Letterkenny; it also has an office in Dublin. Clients include CarTrawler and Netwatch.

The €150,000 fundraiser is offering a total 20% equity stake in the business and investors can use the EII scheme to claim a tax rebate.

Motarme’s most recent balance sheet available is for 2018, when the business booked a profit of €5,000 and year-end net worth was €91,000. Backers include Enterprise Ireland, which has invested €50,000 in the business.