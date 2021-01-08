Most Want To Continue Working From Home

08 Jan 2021 | 03.24 pm

Over half of ‘white collar’ workers want to move to full-time remote working after the massive experiment in not going to the office impelled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s according to a survey by recruiter Robert Walters, which also shows that a further 26% want at least half-and-half remote working/office work.

So four out of five employees are enamoured of the new home working regime, which is much easier than commuting to and from an office and having the boss looking over your shoulder.

However, in the same survey two-thirds of employers flagged that concerns around employee productivity is a key barrier to long-term remote working.

Employees experiencing mental health issues on account of social isolation or economic anxiety (30%), and managers’ ability to oversee virtual teams and autonomous work (30%), were also some of the key challenges highlighted by employers around remote working.

Director Suzanne Feely commented: “2020 was the year of the world’s largest remote working experiment, and employers would be amiss to think that there wouldn’t be some long-term changes to employee expectations as a result.

“Whilst the pandemic did not necessarily bring about entirely new trends in working style, it certainly fast-tracked the inevitable around flexible working. We anticipate that some of the changes incorporated into workplaces as a result of Covid-19 will be more enshrined in working environments going forward, and for some professional industries there will be an element of remote working embedded for good.”

However, employees who are hoping for full-time remote working are unlikely to get their wish, with a fifth of companies stating that their traditional senior leadership team will be a key barrier to this, and with many still preferring a ‘bums on seat’ approach to white collar working.

Feely added: “A clear finding from the survey is that there are a number of hidden benefits to office working, such as providing structure, professional and personal support, social interaction, and all-round well-being benefits, that are not openly being discussed.

“With many banging the drum on the benefits of remote working and no longer having to commute, it makes it increasingly difficult for individuals to open up about the value they place on face-to-face support from management, the ease of working on ergonomic desks and chairs, and the sense of belonging or cultural fit which provides some with a purpose.”

One in three workers surveyed said they enjoy the flexibility with regard to hours that came with home working, with one in four claiming that working from home allowed for an increased focus on well-being.

A quarter of survey participants reported that more regular updates and check-in calls with managers and colleagues during lockdown were a positive change to their work style.

The Robert Walters survey also finds that remote workers have engaged in more video chats (67%), instant messaging (67%), and telephone calls (44%) as their primary form of workplace communication.

Feely concluded: “Whilst there is no right answer, companies will really need to take stock of working practices this year to see what will best serve the needs of both employees and the business in the long term.”