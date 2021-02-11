Most Online Shoppers Buy Overseas

11 Feb 2021 | 08.10 am

A PayPal survey has found that 90% of Irish consumers who shop online bought from another country over the last year.

The study, conducted by Censuswide last November and involving 1,008 Irish consumers, found that almost 80% of those who bought from foreign websites engaged with UK retailers.

This UK trade has been severely dented by VAT and possibly customs duties now being applied to UK purchases arriving in Ireland unless the vendor absorbs the cost.

Over two fifths bought from websites based in Europe, while four out of ten spent with websites based in China. More than a fifth of online purchaser bought goods from American websites, according to PayPal.

On average, those who shop online spent €385 with retailers outside of Ireland in the last year. The amount spent by respondents via Irish websites during the same period averaged €357.

The main reasons cited for buying from overseas websites were better pricing, more choice and greater availability. The top drivers for online shopping in Ireland were found to be faster delivery and supporting local businesses.

The survey also found that 56% of respondents expect to buy more products than before from international retailers this year.

Joachim Goyvaerts, director of Benelux and Ireland for PayPal, said: “Our research shows that the demand for online shopping has never been greater. As a result of the pandemic and recurring lockdowns, it is absolutely necessary that Irish businesses provide a digital offering and embrace the digital commerce revolution.

“Irish retailers are known for their product quality, and there’s a huge opportunity to grow sales, especially as consumers seek out more choice and convenience in a post-Brexit world.”