Most Electricity Came From Fossil Fuels In Q3

29 Oct 2021 | 10.47 am

Power generation in Ireland is still heavily dependent on fossil fuels, with combustion of gas and coal providing more than two-thirds of electricity through Q3 2021.

According to Gas Networks Ireland gas supplied 54% of power generation in Q3, with wind supplying 18%, coal 13% and the interconnector with the UK 8%. The remaining 7% came from sources including oil, peat, solar, pumped storage and biomass.

At its peak gas supplied 82% of power generation, with a low of 18%. Wind supply varied from less than 1% to 71%, with coal ranging between 0% and 29%.

Q3 also saw mixed performance in key sectors, with some experiencing significant growth in gas usage compared to the same quarter in 2020 while others declined. Gas demand in the third quarter for transport (+65%), laundry (+24%), retail (+15%), travel (+5%) and residential (1%) all rose year on year, while offices (-19%), manufacturing (-14%) and hotels (-10%) fell.

GNI head of regulatory Brian Mullins said: “The recent publication of the Carbon Budget recommendations shows the significant task that lies ahead as Ireland looks to decarbonise our society. In particular, we know that transport, heating and agriculture will prove particularly challenging to decarbonise.

“Gas Networks Ireland is working to facilitate solutions such as hydrogen and biomethane, which can positively impact on the energy solutions for such hard to decarbonise sectors.

“We have already introduced biomethane into the Irish gas network and we now look forward to facilitating the expansion of this sector, in line with government targets.”