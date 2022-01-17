Mortgage Broker Warms To Chat Bots

17 Jan 2022 | 09.46 am

Irish Mortgage Corporation has launched its new AI and digital messaging platform supplied by Syndeo in Belfast.

IMC says the platform will act as a digital assistant using AI-powered messaging and advanced chat technology.

The broker expects the technology will increase leads and conversion rates, answer common questions, schedule appointments with customers and reduce service costs.

For customers, they can engage with IMC at any time, day or night.

IMC sales director Liam O’Connor commented: “Customers want to be able to communicate with us via the digital channels of their choice at times that are convenient to them, which are often outside business hours. We now have the capability to do this.

“The technology also allows us to reply to multiple enquiries at the same time, ensuring we are always providing immediate responses.”

Robert McGarry, CCO at Syndeo, added: “The adoption of AI and related technologies in financial services is still in its early stages. With the advent of Covid and more remote interactions, having a clear digital engagement strategy to engage customers and generate leads is now a necessity.”

Pic: Robert McGarry (left) and Liam O’Connor