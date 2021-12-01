Morgan McKinley Acquires Abtran

01 Dec 2021 | 12.21 pm

Recruitment agency Morgan McKinley is acquiring Cork business process management services provider Abtran.

The companies said they are joining together to pursue opportunities for expansion in Ireland and abroad.

The combined businesses will employ c.2,500 people with projected annual revenue in 2022 of c.€300m. The current leadership teams will remain in place.

The deal is subject to Competition and Consumer Protection Commission approval.

Morgan McKinley has a presence across Ireland, the UK, Europe, Canada, Asia and Australia, while Abtran has largely a domestic focus.The two Cork businesses operate through unlimited company structures.

Morgan McKinley CEO Gerald Fitzgerald will lead the venture.

Fitzgerald stated: “This combination will enable us to extend our global reach with a wider range of in-demand services. Our new business will offer solutions to clients globally in all areas involving human capital.

“Ultimately, we will bring solutions to market to capitalise on the world’s growing demand for flexible ways of working, putting people at the forefront of the process.”

Aisling Deasy, CEO of Abtran, commented: “Combining our operations with a well renowned professional services recruitment business will create a strong domestic and international market proposition. It also helps to enhance our resourcing and talent acquisition which will further strengthen our operations.”

Abtran, established in 1997, has operations in Cork and Sligo.

Photo: Aisling Deasy and Gerald Fitzgerald. (Pic: Conor Healy)