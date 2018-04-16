More Radio Minutes For Advertising

16 Apr 2018 | 05.09 pm

Communications minister Denis Naughten (pictured) threw the commercial radio sector a lifeline recently when he promised to lift the upper hourly limit of ten minutes of advertising. That could be annoying for listeners, but like other media radio needs more flexibility in the face of advertising spend being diverted to Google and Facebook.

The challenging trading environment for some Dublin radio stations was highlighted recently when the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission investigated Bay Broadcasting’s move to increase its 40% stake in Radio Nova to 100%.

That deal basically involved one SME consolidating another SME, and though the consideration wasn’t disclosed it can’t have been very much, given Nova’s trading record. Because the companies are media ventures, the CCPC referral was compulsory and the deal could have been blocked if the Commission decided.

The transaction was approved after the CCPC concluded that the deal wouldn’t impact competition in the market for radio advertising in Dublin. Bay Broadcasting Ltd, owned by Kevin Brannigan and Mike Ormond, is a holding company for interests in a number of Dublin stations.

The company’s abridged balance sheet shows investments valued at €11.3m in March 2017 and liabilities of €10.9m. This creditor amount is described as “amounts owing to participating interests”.

Bay Broadcasting has sole control of Choice Broadcasting Ltd, which operates Classic Hits 4FM, and is a minority 46% shareholder in Star Broadcasting Ltd, which trades as Sunshine 106.8. Bunched together, Sunshine, Classic Hits and Nova have an 11.2% market share in Dublin.

Excluding national stations from the Dublin market share analysis, on the basis that local Dublin advertisers will favour local stations, the CCPC reported 12.3% share for Sunshine and 9.7% for Nova. Their combined 22.0% share compares with 33.6% for Communicorp (98FM and Spin) and 44.4% for Rupert Murdoch’s Wireless Group (FM104 and Q102).

Commission member Brian McHugh reported: “All respondents to the Commission’s questionnaire expressed the view that the proposed transaction will have no impact on competition in the sale of radio advertising in Co. Dublin. The commercial objective sought to be achieved by Radio Nova is the continuity of its business as a going concern. The commercial objective sought to be achieved by Bay by the proposed transaction is the continuity of its future growth strategy.”

Radio Nova was a latecomer to Dublin radio, and it’s a very expensive undertaking to build brand awareness and market share. The Nova operating company, Classic Rock Broadcasting Ltd, booked a net loss of €426,000 in 2016, bringing total losses since inception to €5.5m. The business was being funded through liabilities of €4.5m in December 2016, and had a deficit in shareholder funds of €3.9m.

Levy Reduction

Choice Broadcasting, the Classic Hits 4FM operating company, also has a stretched balance sheet. The company booked a loss of €720,000 in 2016, bringing accumulated losses to €13.6m. The deficit in shareholder funds at year-end was €9.9m, with liabilities outstanding of €10.7m.

All this red ink illustrates that rather than meddling in the radio business, government and its agencies should be helping out. Naughten seems to be more aware of the issues than his predecessors. As well as lifting the ad minutes cap, forthcoming legislation promises to reduce the burden of the BAI levy on stations by up to 50%, and introduce a financial bursary to promote quality journalism on radio.