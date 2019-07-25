More Farm Permits For Non-EU Workers

25 Jul 2019 | 09.54 am

Business minister Heather Humphreys has signed off on changes to Employment Permit Regulations, which will make it easier for certain businesses in the agri-food sector to source workers from outside the EEA.

The changes include 100 additional permits for Dairy Farm Assistants, and 300 work permits for Meat Deboners.

The Irish milk production sector predicts that the requirement for labour on dairy farms will increase by some 700 full-time positions per annum over the next seven years.

The dairy regime includes a minimum remuneration threshold of €22,000 with specific obligations for employers in relation to the welfare and prospects of foreign nationals employed under the scheme, including ensuring access to suitable accommodation and to training including language training.

The minimum remuneration threshold for meat deboners is €27,500.

In relation to other sectors experiencing labour shortages such as the restaurant sector, Humphreys (pictured) commented: “Organisations in sectors seeking to make changes to the occupations lists are welcome to submit an evidence-based business case for consideration. The submission should clearly demonstrate that their recruitment difficulties are solely due to shortages of appropriate personnel across the EEA and not to other factors such as salary or employment conditions.”

Other changes announced by the minister give effect to a number of recommendations of the Review of Economic Migration Policy (2018), which will commence on 1st January 2020.

They include the increase in the Labour Market Needs Test for the General Employment Permit from two to four weeks to more adequately test the EEA labour market. They also include an increase in the remuneration threshold for the Critical Skills Employment Permit, for occupations that are in high demand, from €30,000/€60,000 to €32,000/€64,000. The current thresholds were set in 2006 and were aligned to the then average industrial wage.

The Occupations Lists

The Employment Permits system is designed to attract workers from outside the EEA to Ireland, to meet skills demand in the economy where those skills can’t be accessed through the resident labour force. For the purposes of the employment permits system, occupations fall into three categories:

• Occupations listed on the Critical Skills Occupations List are highly skilled professional roles that are in high demand and are not always available in the resident labour force. Occupations on this list are eligible for a Critical Skills Employment Permit (CSEP) and include roles such as medicine, ICT, sciences, finance and business.

Special fast-track conditions attach to this permit type including the eligibility to apply to the Department of Justice and Equality for family members to accompany the permit holder immediately; and after two years may apply for permission to work without the requirement for an employment permit. The current minimum remuneration thresholds for a CSEP are €30,000 and €60,000.

• Ineligible occupations are those with evidence that there are more than enough Irish/EEA workers to fill such vacancies. Employment permits are not granted for these occupations. Ineligible occupations are generally lower skilled occupations such as personal services and operatives.

• Every other job in the labour market, where an employer cannot find a worker, are eligible for an employment permit. For these occupations, the employer is required to undertake a Labour Market Needs Test (i.e. advertise the job for two weeks) and if no-one suitable applies for the job, the employer is free to apply for an employment permit.

Occupations such as these may be skills of a more general nature and are eligible for a General Employment Permit (GEP). This permit type is renewable and after five years the applicant may apply to the Department of Justice and Equality for long term residency permission. The current minimum remuneration thresholds for this permit type are €30,000 plus €27,500, €27,000 and €22,000 as exceptions for certain categories of employment.