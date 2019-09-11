Moore Stephens Rebrands As Moore

11 Sep 2019 | 10.08 am

Accountancy firm Moore Stephens has rebranded as Moore as part of a wider rebrand of the Moore Stephens global consultancy network.

The firm, established in 1970, is ranked in the top ten accountancy practices in Ireland and employs more than 130 people in its Cork and Dublin offices.

Managing partner Ned Murphy, pictured above with manager Jamie Russell, said: “The rebrand marks the continuing evolution of our international network of independent accountancy firms, which has a presence in over 112 countries. The new brand position is ‘Helping you thrive in a changing world’, and this is the mindset we bring every day to what we do for our clients.”

The Moore international network embraces more than 260 firms in 110 countries, with c.30,000 staff in total.

Meanwhile, law firm Matheson plans a move to larger offices in Cork next year and has appointed data privacy and employment law specialist Deirdre Crowley as a partner. Crowley also brings her team to Matheson, boosting the Matheson headcount in Cork to 13 one year after first opening an office in the city.

Managing partner Michael Jackson, pictured below with Crowley (left) and Cork office lead Grainne Callanan, said: “We are delighted to welcome Deirdre and her colleagues to Matheson. We established our Cork office last year and the appointment of Deirdre and her colleagues, coupled with the planned move to a new location in the city centre, is not only a significant milestone, but also a signal of the success of our strategy to date.”