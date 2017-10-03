03 Oct 2017 | 03.13 pm

The luxury four-star boutique Montenotte Hotel in Cork city has won the Hotel & Catering industry’s highest award, the Gold Medal Award 2017 for Best City Hotel.

The Gold Medal Awards, in association with the Hotel & Catering Review magazine, are regarded as the gold standard of the hospitality industry annual awards in Ireland.

The Montenotte Hotel recently won Sky Bar of the Year Award for the Panorama Bistro and Terrace, as well as the Irish Accommodation Services Institute (IASI) Award. General Manager Brian Bowler spoke of his delight at picking up the top gong at the Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny were the Gold Medal Awards ceremony was hosted this week.

“I am thrilled to accept this Gold Medal award for Best City Hotel on behalf of the team at the Montenotte Hotel, and proprietor Frankie Whelehan. This award acknowledges our extraordinary team, our unique setting in Cork and attention to customer experience at the Montenotte Hotel,” he said.

Following a €6m refurbishment at the hotel, the Montenotte reopened last year, and has quickly become a firm favourite for business and leisure guests visiting Cork.

Celebrities such as Pippa and Brian Ormond, Daniel O’Donnell and Rosanna Davison among others have made the city centre hotel their home from home in the rebel county.

For more information, see www.themontenottehotel.com

Photo: David Manning (left), deputy general manager; Helena O’Brien, sales & marketing manager; and Brian Bowler, general manager at the Montenotte Hotel (Pic: Gerard McCarthy)