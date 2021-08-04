Money Doctors Launches DIY Will Package

04 Aug 2021 | 02.01 pm

Money Doctors has introduced a Do-It-Yourself Will and Probate package which it says will save money and hassle for your family when you pass on.

The company says the package will allow thousands of Irish citizens to draft their own Wills safely and securely and put in place a structure whereby their representatives are empowered to process the Grant of Probate without the need to involve the legal profession in the matter, saving thousands of euros.

According to Money Doctors, while the fee to have a solicitor draw up a Will is usually small, a solicitor’s fee for administering Probate can be rather more intimidating — so its DIY package, which includes probate, can save thousands.

The Will & Probate package includes one of six different Will templates, a six-page List of Assets, an Enduring Power of Attorney, and four information and support documents.

The user either prints the Will and fills in the details they require or can copy it out in writing. As the probate process requires the original Will, not a copy, the testator remains in possession of the original and can advise their executor/executrix of its location and, of course, give them copies.

According to Money Doctors, “the original Will is the important document and if you want the executor/executrix to complete Probate, they will need the original Will so they must know where it is located. And don’t forget to guard against a house fire by using a safe location or a fire-proof container”.

Managing director John Lowe (pictured) said: “Less than 30% of the Irish population have a Will in place. There is a reticence and reluctance about carrying out what is a really important function, especially if you have family. Writing a Will should be a simple exercise for the majority of people in Ireland.

“Probably 99% of Irish citizens’ estates — what they own — are not complex, generally one or two properties, a few bank accounts, some alternative assets such as your car, your watch, some art or whatever, and that’s it.

“Also, the vast majority of citizens have uncomplicated relationships. For those citizens, drafting your own Will could not be easier.”

The package costs €61.50 including VAT here, where there is also helpful advice and pointers to other information sources.