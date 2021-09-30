Modulacc Expanding With New Hires

30 Sep 2021 | 10.00 am

With the demand for energy-efficient modular buildings showing significant growth, Limerick-based Modulacc has announced plans to hire 25 staff.

The company, which previously traded under the Castlecabin brand, has a particular focus on the education sector. According to filed accounts, the company’s net assets in December 2020 were €3.4m,

Modulacc recently opened a second offsite building manufacturing facility to boost supply of its modular classroom buildings.

The new recruits will bring Modulacc’s workforce to 70 people and will be largely involved in the production of its new ‘near zero energy building’ range., which it says “provides instant space solutions for rapidly expanding commercial and education campuses”.

Modulacc products are used in c.100 schools, while the firm is also growing its client base in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

The company was established as Castlecabin by Tom Chawke in 1979.

Tony Chawke, son of the founder and managing director since 2009, commented: “Today’s announcement is further evidence of our ambition to deliver sustainable building solutions to our core markets. Such has been the response from customers to our new NZEB design, we are developing other variations for use in the pharmaceutical and healthcare settings.”

Photo (l-r): Tony Chawke with colleagues Orlagh Cassidy, Kenneth Ryan and Terence Healy. (Pic: Alan Place)