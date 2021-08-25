25 Aug 2021 | 01.11 pm

Two new ads from Vodafone titled ‘Growing up Together’ market its red family plan through the story of two brothers.

The first ad shows the older brother jealous of the attention his younger brother is getting, until he sees on his bed a new smartphone with a text from his mother saying they can always talk (thanks to Vodafone’s red family plan).

The second ad shows the younger brother witnessing his older brother’s neglect and feeling sorry for him, and it is then revealed that the younger brother placed the phone on his brother’s bed for his parents.

The aim of the ads, the company says, is show show how technology can help families grow together.

The ads were directed by Liz Murphy, who has previously done work for McDonalds, Persil and Volkswagen among other big name brands.

The ads were produced by creative agency Folk Wunderman Thompson.

Head of Brand at Vodafone Orla Nagle said: “Family life is complex. Our conversations with parents highlighted the tensions and realities that come with families growing up together and we were committed to capturing that, something Folk have done brilliantly with this innovative storytelling approach.

“We’ve been building a solution for families for many years and we’re delighted this piece of work positions our technology in such a meaningful way.”

The Growing up Together from Vodafone campaign is now live across TV, cinema, VOD, digital, social and retail.